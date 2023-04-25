Hours after detention, court sends YSRTP chief Sharmila to 14-day police remand

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 : Nampally court on Monday sent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila to police custody for 14 days.

Sharmila was detained earlier on Monday for allegedly manhandling uniformed personnel. The police then took her to the Jubilee Hills Police Station before producing her at Nampally court in Hyderabad.

Sharmila's advocate Varaprasad told that the court will hear the bail plea in the matter on Tuesday, at 11 am.

Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, was on her way to the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged leak of questions for recruitment exams conducted by the state government.

Later, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila's mother, YS Vijayamma, was also allegedly caught on camera shoving police personnel during her visit to Jubilee Hills police station to meet her daughter, detained earlier.

According to YSRTP leader Pitta Ram Reddy, Sharmila was treated roughly by the police personnel while she tried to question them.

Earlier, on March 31, Sharmila was detained by the police before she reached the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office in Hyderabad to hold a protest there regarding an alleged exam paper leak.

On April 4, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was picked up past midnight hours from his residence and arrested in connection with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case.

He was granted bail by a magistrate's court in Warangal on April 6. The court allowed bail on the payment of Rs 20,000 as surety.

