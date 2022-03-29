House burnt to ashes allegedly due to blast in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

A house in South 24 Parganas, Basanti was burnt to ashes after a bomb explosion on Tuesday evening.

A police official said, "On receiving the information of the explosion, the police reached the spot. The house was of one Hamizuddin Sardar, who allegedly ran from the house in injured condition."

After searching for six hours, Hamizuddin was found one kilometre away from his house and was taken to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment, added the police.

TMC MLA of Basanti, Shyamal Mandal, South 24 Parganas said, "There is no political color in this incident, it is the work of some anti-social elements. After investigating the whole matter, the situation will be clear. Orders have been given to arrest whoever is involved in this incident."

Meanwhile, the police of Basanti police have arrested Hamizuddin Sardar and investigating the matter further.

( With inputs from ANI )

