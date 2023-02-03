Houses in J&K's Doda develop cracks, 19 families shifted

Jammu, Feb 3 A total of 19 families in a village in J&K's Doda district were shifted to safer places after their houses and other structures developed cracks, officials said.

"A mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti in Thathri, 35 km from Doda town, have been declared as unsafe," officials said.

A landslide on Thursday resulted in damage to some more houses after a few structures had developed cracks earlier.

"Nineteen families have been shifted to a safer location after their houses were rendered unsafe. We are observing the situation and taking steps to protect the affected families," an official said.

