Houses in J&K's Doda develop cracks, 19 families shifted
By IANS | Published: February 3, 2023 06:39 PM 2023-02-03T18:39:04+5:30 2023-02-03T18:55:39+5:30
Jammu, Feb 3 A total of 19 families in a village in J&K's Doda district were shifted to safer places after their houses and other structures developed cracks, officials said.
"A mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti in Thathri, 35 km from Doda town, have been declared as unsafe," officials said.
A landslide on Thursday resulted in damage to some more houses after a few structures had developed cracks earlier.
"Nineteen families have been shifted to a safer location after their houses were rendered unsafe. We are observing the situation and taking steps to protect the affected families," an official said.
