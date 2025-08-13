How appropriate to celebrate freedom by imposing bans?: MPs question meat shop closures on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 13 The decision by several municipal bodies across the country to shut down meat shops and slaughterhouses on Independence Day has sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who say such restrictions contradict the very idea of freedom being celebrated.

Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh questioned the logic behind marking August 15 with bans. “On Independence Day, every citizen should feel a sense of pride and joy about the country’s freedom. But if we celebrate that freedom by placing bans, how appropriate is that?” he said.

Targeting the BJP, he added, “First, they should seek the opinion of Kiren Rijiju, their own Cabinet Minister, who says he eats beef. It would be more appropriate to ask him this question first.”

Backing the sentiment, Congress MP Imran Masood took aim at the government’s policies. “You (the government) will become number one in beef export but won’t let people eat,” Masood said, calling the move hypocritical and a violation of personal choice.

The strongest criticism came from Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who condemned the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for its order to shut down slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15 and 16 (the latter being Janmashtami).

“What’s the connection between eating meat and celebrating Independence Day?” Owaisi asked.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Many municipal corporations across India seemed to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order. This is callous and unconstitutional."

He further said, “99 per cent of Telangana’s people eat meat. These bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, and religion.”

As August 15 nears, opposition parties express concerns about perceived state interference in personal choices.

