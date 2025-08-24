How To Correct Your Date of Birth in Aadhaar Card

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has simplified the process for correcting mistakes in Aadhaar cards, particularly the date of birth (DOB), which is one of the most important personal details. Aadhaar serves as a crucial identity document for Indian citizens and is widely used in banking, government schemes, travel, and digital verification. Keeping the correct date of birth ensures smooth access to these services. While UIDAI earlier allowed certain online corrections, date of birth updates are now restricted to offline Aadhaar enrolment and update centers across the country.

To update the date of birth, citizens must visit their nearest Aadhaar enrollment or update center. At the center, they need to fill out the Aadhaar correction form, which is also available online at UIDAI’s website. Supporting documents such as a passport, birth certificate, or other government-issued ID must be submitted along with the form. Biometric verification is mandatory to authenticate the individual’s identity. Once the process is complete, applicants receive a receipt with a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) to track their request. A service charge of ₹50 applies.

Applicants should note that UIDAI typically processes date of birth correction requests within 90 days. Unlike earlier times when multiple Aadhaar details could be changed online, currently, only address changes are permitted via the myAadhaar portal. Name, gender, and date of birth corrections must be completed at physical centers. Valid proof of date of birth is mandatory for such updates, and requests without supporting documents will be rejected. The move ensures stricter verification and reduces misuse of Aadhaar for fraudulent purposes.

For date of birth correction, acceptable documents include government or PSU-recognized board or university mark sheets, valid passports, birth certificates, transgender identity cards issued under the Transgender Persons Act, 2019, and pension payment orders with date of birth details. It is important to present only official and valid documents, as UIDAI does not accept self-declarations or unauthenticated records. These measures are aimed at ensuring the integrity of Aadhaar data and making the system more reliable for citizens and institutions.

As per UIDAI rules, date of birth correction in Aadhaar is allowed only once in a lifetime. If an individual needs to make further changes, they must approach UIDAI’s regional office through an exception-handling process. This involves submitting valid documents, stating a genuine reason, and obtaining approval after careful review by UIDAI authorities. Without valid documentation, no further corrections will be accepted. Citizens are therefore advised to double-check details at the time of their initial update to avoid future complications.

Apart from date of birth corrections, Aadhaar also allows citizens to update other details like mobile numbers, link Aadhaar with ration cards, and download e-Aadhaar. Depending on the service, UIDAI provides both online and offline options. For example, mobile number updates still require a physical visit, while services like e-Aadhaar download can be done online. By offering flexible options, UIDAI ensures accessibility while maintaining security standards. Correct information in Aadhaar not only prevents service disruptions but also enhances trust in this vital identity system.