Howrah Violence: Unrest Erupts During Durga Puja Celebration in Shyampur; Stones Pelted at Immersion Ghat, Says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari (Watch Videos)

Violence broke out in the Shyampur area of Howrah district during Durga Puja celebrations on Sunday, October 13, leading to significant unrest. Unidentified individuals were reportedly involved in setting fire to a Durga Puja mandal, prompting strong reactions from local political leaders.

Howrah Rural police said that the unrest broke out during a Durga Puja celebration, which led to protests from a community. She said a complaint was registered, and the situation is now under control. Section 144 will be imposed tomorrow, she stated.

"In Howrah district, unrest broke out during a Durga Puja celebration due to an issue centered around an idol, which led to protests from a community. Some individuals came to the police station requesting to address the matter. We had discussions with them, and accepted their complaints, and took action with cases and arrests. Some people also attacked the police, which led to a police response and further arrests. We also received reports of vandalism at some puja pandals, and we immediately sent police to check the situation. The situation is now under control. Starting tomorrow, we will be imposing Section 144," said Swati Bhangalia, Superintendent of Police, Howrah (Rural).

Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Subvendu Adhikari condemned the violence, urging state and district police to take strict action against the culprits. He shared a video on social media showing protesters burning tyres and vandalizing the Jalanta Puja Mandal.

"Today a group of miscreants, while returning from the Shyampur Police Station where they went to submit a deputation, went berserk and started vandalising the Durga Puja Pandals," Adhikari said in a post on X.

Today a group of miscreants while returning from the Shyampur Police Station where they went to submit a deputation, went berserk and started vandalising the Durga Puja Pandals.

— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 13, 2024

Subvendu Adhikari said some people also pelted stones during the idol immersion. "They set on fire the idols at the Shyampur Bazar Byabsayi Samiti Puja Pandal and vandalised other Pandals as well. Some of them even pelted stones at the immersion ghaat," he added.

He called for immediate intervention from the Bangla Home Secretary and argued police to monitor the situation until normalcy is restored. "I would like to urge the DG @WBPolice to send adequate forces immediately at the spot to quell the vandalism and take action against the unruly vandals," he stated.

"Secretary @HomeBengal, you must monitor the whole situation till normalcy is restored. DM @HowrahDistrict & SP @RuralHowrah please take all steps necessary to contain this heinous violence," he said further.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya targets Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. He claimed that after submitting a deputation at Shyampur Police Station, a group of criminals unleashed havoc, targeting Durga Puja pandals and sacred idols. Malviya criticized the actions as blatant vandalism that defiled cultural and religious heritage.

"The situation has grown increasingly tense in areas under the Shyampur Police Station, which comes under the Howrah Rural Police District. This is a heinous act of violence and an assault on our traditions and the peaceful observance of Durga Puja. Mamata Banerjee Govt is threatening local media from telecasting details," said Amit Malviya in a post on X.