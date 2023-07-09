HP: Flash floods, landslide hit Lahaul and Spiti, no casualties

Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 : A flash flood and a landslide occurred in Gramphu village and Chota Dharra in the wee hours of Sunday, an official statement said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

"District Emergency Operation Center Lahaul Spiti informed an incident of Flash Flood and Landslide reported along the AEC BRO 94 RCC, NH 505 (Sumdo Kaza-Gramphu) which is blocked at different locations between Gramphu to Chota Dharra," an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre (HPSEOC), informed.

HP SEOC said a group of 30 college students were rescued safely after they were struck on the road due to a landslide.

"A Group of 30 Collage Students travelling on Bhavna Travelers (2 Travelers' vehicle) from Spiti to Manali. They were stuck on the road due to road blocking. All 30 College students were rescued safely," the statement read further.

Men and resources would be deployed to clear the debris once the weather improves, officials informed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor