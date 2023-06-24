HP: Pro-Boxing championship organized in Shimla in memory of Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 : With a message to shun drugs, the Pro-boxing Organisation, Himachal Pradesh, India on Friday organized an international boxing Championship in Shimla in memory of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary.

The boxers from five countries including India fought in lightweight, starlight weight, welterweight and light heavyweight categories.

A total of 10 pro boxers from India Vietnam, Philippines, Korea and Russia participated in the five rounds of fights in Shimla, at the heart of the city, the Ridge Maidan.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the championship. Wife of Virbhadra Singh and state Congress committee Chief, Pratibha Virbhadra Singh along with her son and sports minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh joined the opening ceremony.

Vikramaditya Singh, Sports Minister, Himachal Pradesh said that it is the best tribute to his father as his father knew the knockout in and outside the politics.

"I am happy on the birthday anniversary of my late father. We have organised a pro boxing championship. Because [my father] Virbhadra Singh played an important role in the overall development of the state, he also played a significant role in the promotion of sports, in every corner of the state there are indoor and outdoor stadiums. Nobody in the state was better than him to keep the sportsmanship spirit alive also he knew how to knock out, be it inside or outside politics," Singh said.

He said that in the name of his father, more sports activities will be started in the state to keep youth away from drugs and keep them emotionally and mentally fit.

"In the near future, we shall organize the rural Olympiad in the name of Virbhadra Singh in rural areas of the state. It will be better to take youth away from drugs in the state. There are four participants from Russia, the Philippines, Vietnam and South Korea. This is professional boxing. We will take it to rural areas be it volleyball, basketball, Kabaddi, or boxing it will help to keep the youth mentally, emotionally and physically fit, youth are getting into a depression so they need to be kept emotionally and mentally fit," he added.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that he has taken the lead to make people aware of drugs in the state and that sports are a good medium for this. He said that for the contribution and services of Virbhadra Singh, this is the best tribute to him.

"I believe that drugs disturb everyone. I have started a campaign against the drugs. I am appealing to the sports persons today and will appeal to the people of the state to take the drug menace as battle and defeat it," he said.

The international boxers and team members were found happy to be in India and play an interesting fight.

"India is a very beautiful country, I like India. My boxers Maksim Reiter, and Musalov will be fighting. Both are in the light heavyweight category," said Kirill Volookhenko, manager and coach from Russia.

After winning the match one of the international participants said that it was a new experience to fight with tough and strong Indian boxers.

"I am coming from the Philippines, I do training, jogging and work out daily. It is good, Indian boxers are very strong. It is good to be here it is a very nice place, and people are very kind," Juanito Paredes, pro-Boxer from the Philippines said.

The Indian professional boxing players want youth to be strong to fight boxing and promote pro boxing. They are thankful to the state of Himachal Pradesh for organizing the international match.

"I play in the 61 kg lightweight category. This was my fifth fight, I won four fights and today, I won. In India, we don't have many pro boxers, so we need to call boxers from other countries. I want to thank Himachal Pradesh for organizing this international championship. I will be going on the next international trip to England. In India we have very less chance, there is a fear among people of getting injured. You need to continue and never give up, I have been playing for the last 12 years and I am continuously playing till today," said Lovepreet, an Indian boxer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor