HPSC Haryana Judiciary Mains new exam dates announced, check details

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the revised exam date for the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Main examination 2021. Candidates can check all the latest updates on the official website hpsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 20 to 22 at Panchkula, earlier it was scheduled to be held from May 6 to 8.

The recruitment drive is going to fill up 256 posts of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in the state of Haryana.

Know how to download HPSC Judiciary Mains admit card:

Go to the official website hpsc.gov.in

Click on the link “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of HCS(Judicial Branch) Mains Examination 2021”

Enter your User/Login ID and Password.

Submit the details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Nearly 8,000 candidates have qualified to appear for the HCS Judiciary Main exam.