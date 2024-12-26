Hubbali Fire Incident: Two Ayyappa Devotees Injured in Blaze Succumb to Injuries, Karnataka CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

Hubbali, Karnataka (December 26, 2024): Two Ayyappa Maladharis, devotees of Lord Ayyappa, died from injuries sustained in a fire on December 23. The incident, believed to have been caused by a gas leak, left several others injured.

The seven remaining victims continue to receive treatment at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute in Hubbali. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara visited the hospital on Thursday to check on the condition of the injured devotees.

