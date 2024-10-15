Hubballi riot case withdrawal: K’taka BJP writes to President, PM Modi & Amit Shah; seek intervention

Bengaluru, Oct 15 Karnataka BJP has written a letter seeking intervention from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah in connection with the withdrawal of a police case in connection with the Hubballi riot case.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy has written letters separately, mentioning the subject as the case of a constitutional violation and organised crime by the people in power in the state of Karnataka.

The letter stated, "Continuing with a series of initiatives of appeasing a certain sect of people this time the Karnataka Indian National Congress leaders have entered into a case of organized anti-national crime and this is a shameful anti-constitutional collective decision."

"I am throwing light on the case of April 16, 2022, where a miscreant allegedly made derogatory comments about Islam on a Social Media platform. The accused was arrested, yet a mob of people insisted the police to hand over the miscreant to them and attacked the security system of the state wherein the police station and police personnel were attacked," Narayanaswamy stated.

“The peace-loving populaces of Hubballi city were compelled to shut down the city due to these anti-social elements. Now, the government has cancelled the FIR of this case through the cabinet decision which amounts to an organised anti-constitutional and anti-national crime by the Karnataka cabinet spearheaded by the Deputy Chief Minister who has supposedly written to the police department for collectively entering into this organised crime by the Karnataka cabinet.”

"Sir/madam, a mob of 158 people against whom serious allegations are registered have been made to go scott-free by this anti-constitutional decision of the Karnataka Cabinet. The fear of these anti-social elements again entering into such heinous crimes exists as these anti-social elements may bounce back if let free," read the letter.

"I appeal to your good self to insist upon the Karnataka government to reconsider this decision. We strongly feel this constitutional decision a fit case against the Karnataka Cabinet to be registered under the organised anti-national crimes act if any and we will take a call on the same in the coming days," the letter stated.

The letter is also written to Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Congress government has stated that the decision has been made in the cabinet to withdraw the case and ultimately it will be the decision of the court to take a final call over the issue.

The Hubballi riot case is presently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The BJP has started a protest in Bengaluru and planning to organise a large-scale protest in Hubballi.

