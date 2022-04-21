Hubballi Violence: K'taka police arrest Moulvi Waseem Pathan

Hubballi, (Karnataka) April 21 Karnataka police on Thursday arrested Moulvi Waseem Pathan in connection with the Hubballi communal violence.

Pathan was found instigating the mob in a video obtained by the police. He has been brought to the Old Hubballi police station for questioning.

Pathan had released a video on Thursday morning, claiming that he is innocent. He stated in the video that he climbed atop a police vehicle as per the instructions of the cops to pacify the crowd.

In the four-minute video released from an undisclosed location, he maintained that he was appealing to violent mobs to maintain peace.

"I have not instigated anyone and there is a conspiracy against me. The video that is out is a fabricated one," he said.

According to police sources, Pathan was taken into custody in Mumbai. The accused was in touch with his associate in Hubballi and based on the clue, the cops traced his location in Mumbai and arrested him.

The police have arrested 126 persons in connection with the incident so far.

The violence erupted in Hubballi in north Karnataka late on Saturday night following the surfacing of an objectionable post on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor