Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Assam near Diphu

The Assam police on Sunday recovered a huge catch of arms and ammunition from jungles near Diphu in southern Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

According to the Police, the seizures include rifles, pistols, hand grenades, AK 47 magazines, explosives among others. The Diphu Police had been pursuing these arms and ammunition, post the encounter of Jackson SS, Chairman of KDLF in December 2021.

The Chief Minister Of Assam tweeted about the discovery of the huge quantities of arms and ammunition and congratulated the Assam Police.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Compliments to @assampolice for large-scale recovery of arms & ammunition, hidden in jungles near Diphu. Police have been pursuing this post encounter of Jackson SS, Chairman of KDLF in Dec'21. Seizures include rifle, pistol, hand grenades, AK 47 magazines, explosives etc."

( With inputs from ANI )

