Huge cache of fake notes seized in Kolkata, one arrested

Kolkata, Sep 24 A large consignment of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) was seized by Kolkata Police on Sunday and one person arrested in this connection.

The arrested accused has been identified as Majibur Rahman a.k.a. Mojahar, resident of Malda district in West Bengal.

A total of 300 pieces of FICN each of face value of Rs 500 were seized from him.

Maidan Police station personnel, on a tip-off, raided a place at Gostha Pal Sarani and arrested Rahman. The FICN consignment was recovered from a bag that he was carrying.

This is the second major consignment of FICN that is being seized by the cops within a gap of just six days. On September 18, two persons were arrested from Chapra in Nadia district and the FICN they had brought from neighbouring Bangladesh was found.

In this case too, all the fake currencies recovered were of Rs 500 denominations.

"Since the time the Reserve Bank of India has announced the phasing out of Rs 2,000 denominations, whatever fake Indian currencies have been seized are of Rs 500 face value. Notes of such face value are more preferred for the counterfeiters than that of Rs 200 and Rs 100, since higher denomination notes need lower storage space than those of lower denominations," a city police official said.

