Huge quantity of liquor seized from Muzaffarpur and Arwal

Patna, July 7 The Muzaffarpur police nabbed an oil tanker which was used for smuggling liquor on Friday.

The oil tanker was intercepted at Saraiya toll plaza. During inspection, the driver of the tanker claimed that there was only oil inside the tanker but the officers thoroughly checked it, and a huge cache of liquor was found in it.

“The SHO of Saraiya police station and his team intercepted the oil tanker and recovered 4200 litres of liquor inside it. We have registered a FIR under relevant sections of liquor prohibition act and arrested the driver. His interrogation is underway to find out who brought the liquor consignment. We have learnt that the liquor was to be distributed somewhere in Saraiya,” said Kumar Chandan, the SDPO of Muzaffarpur.

In another incident, the Arwal police arrested two persons for smuggling liquor in a truck. A team headed by the Kaler police station SHO initiated a vehicle checking campaign in the Dilawarpur area of the district. During the checking, the liquor consignment worth Rs 70 lakh was seized from the truck.

Arwal SP Mohammad Kasim said that the liquor was kept under a pile of fodder. “When we interrogated him, the driver of the truck claimed that it was on way to Siliguri. We have seized 582 packets containing Indian Made Foreign Liquor. The driver Surendra Singh and helper Harbhajan Singh have been arrested. They were bringing the liquor consignment from Punjab.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor