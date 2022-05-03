Huge stash of arms, ammunition recovered in Arunachal's Changlang

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 3 : Indian Army on Tuesday recovered a huge stash of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district. According to the reports, 14 Rajput Regiment recovered a huge stash of arms and ammunition from the jungle area of Phinbiro-I under Manmao police station on Monday suspected to be hidden by a proscribed outfit organization. A senior police official of Changlang district said that based on secret information, troops of the 14 Rajput Regiment had launched the operation and recovered the arms and ammunition from the jungle area. The security personnel have recovered one AK-56 rifle with four rounds of ammunition, two SBML guns, one point 22 pistols with three rounds of ammunition, 40 grams of pink power, and around 450 grams of a bottle containing suspected explosives from the area. Several faction groups of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) including NSCN-KYA and NSCN-K are active in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

