Hugely popular Kerala Catholic priest slams Pinarayi Vijayan, Govindan for rude behaviour

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 09 A popular Kerala Catholic priest known for his oratorical skills slammed the curt behaviour of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Reverend Joseph Puthenpurackal is known for his scathing sermons - which he peppers with anecdotes about daily happenings and politicians - to make the discourse more interesting for his congregation.

Vijayan and his party state Secretary MV Govindan recently made news for their curt behaviour while speaking at public meetings.

While Govindan lost his cool at the mike operator when the microphone he was speaking into stopped functioning, Vijayan, too, lost his cool, when the master of ceremonies thinking that the Chief Minister had finished his speech, went on to announce the next segment of the programme.

In fact, so irked was Vijayan that he vented his anger on the organisers and left the stage abruptly.

Both these incidents got a lot of traction on social media.

Reverend Puthenpurackal, who was a chief guest at a meeting of the Light and Sound Operators organization, tore into Vijayan and Govindan.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is a Chief Minister or anyone else. Their actions reveal their character, indecent behaviour and also the way they were groomed. There was no reason for the Chief Minister and the party Secretary to get angry as no professional mike operator will allow any disruptions to happen at his own venue,” said the priest whose speeches are a huge hit on social media.

