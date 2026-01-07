Human trafficking case: Two more arrested from Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 7 Two more people have been arrested in connection with the trafficking case in West Bengal's Nadia, the police said on Wednesday.

The duo was arrested from a cafe in Kalyani of Nadia district on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sathi Biswas, alias Tina, and Tanmoy Das.

According to sources at Kolkata Police headquarters, Sathi and Tanmoy were arrested while they were inside a cafe in Kalyani.

Earlier, police had arrested six people in connection with this case.

During the investigation, police also learned about two owners of a brothel.

Police sources said that the latest arrest was made after getting leads during the interrogation of the arrested persons.

The investigators will seek the custody of the arrested duo from Kalyani for further investigation into the matter.

They were trying to gather more information about the incident and find out whether anyone else was involved in this gang.

In September last year, Kolkata Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued 11 people, including nine minor girls, and arrested six people for running a sex racket.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in the Burtolla Police Station area of ​​north Kolkata.

A total of 11 people, including nine minors, were rescued from the house, owned by a middle-aged couple.

The police had arrested the accused Amit Banerjee and his wife Saraswati Banerjee on the spot.

Apart from this, the police also arrested four more people on suspicion of trafficking.

The arrested were identified as Suman Halder, Deep Chatterjee, Akash Chowdhury and Pooja Mistry.

Over the years, complaints of running a sex racket are occasionally made in various spas and massage parlours in Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

The police have also been conducting a series of raids to stop such incidents.

