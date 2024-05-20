Human trafficking suspect wanted by NIA arrested in Tripura

Agartala, May 20 The Tripura Police on Sunday arrested a human trafficking suspect who was on the 'wanted list' of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an official said.

The arrested individual was identified as Hannan Miah (41). He was detained in the Matinagar area of Tripura's Sepahijala district.

According to sources, Hannan Miah is notorious as an "infamous human trafficker", and he was wanted in connection with a human trafficking case pursued by the NIA.

The case has been pending at a Special NIA court in Guwahati.

A police officer said that Hannan Miah would be taken to Guwahati on Monday.

The official said that Hannan was handed over to an NIA team.

The central agency, after taking a transit remand from a local court, would take him to Guwahati on Monday for questioning.

