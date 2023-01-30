Hundreds march in Mumbai against "love jihad", demand anti-conversion laws

A massive protest march was held in central Mumbai on Sunday by right-wing groups against "love jihad," and demanded anti-conversion laws in the state.

The protesters under the banner of 'Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha', organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj, began their march from Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai and culminated at Kamgar Maidan in Parel, covering a distance of more than 4 km.

The protest saw people in large numbers carrying saffron flags and banners, demanding a law against "love jihad" and alleged religious conversions in the state.

Earlier, members of Sakal Hindu Samaj on January 22 staged a protest in Maharashtra's Pune against "love jihad", alleged illegal conversions, and cow slaughter.

The march titled 'Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha' began at Lal Mahal and culminated at the Deccan area of Pune.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor