Hyderabad: 6 arrested in connection with Jubilee Hills rape case

As many as six accused have been arrested in the rape case involving a 17-year-old minor that took place on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area in Telangana's Hyderabad, as per a police official on Tuesday.

"All 5 juveniles along with 1 major have been arrested. Saduddin Malik is the only major. Of the accused, 4 have already been produced before Juvenile Home, the remaining 2 will be produced today," said CV Anand CP, Hyderabad City

"We have conducted a detailed investigation in this case. In this case, there are 5 minors and 1 major in this case. On March 28, one person from Banglore asked his three friends to look for a pub for celebrating a party. Three members pitched Amnesia pub. Osman and one more person booked the Amnesia pub. More than 150 paid to come to the pub. Later they have also paid an advance of one lakh," said CV Anand, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad while addressing a press conference here.

Elaborating further, the Commissioner said that the incident took place on May 28 when the minor had reached the pub in the noon. However, she did not reveal about the incident to her parents until May 31.

"The victim didn't reveal anything to parents till May 31. Later parents approached the police on May 31, and lodged a complaint. The next day the victim was sent to Bharosa centre, after she became comfortable, she revealed about the incident. After that, the case was altered to gang rape and POCSO sections were added. Later on June 3, major Saduddin was arrested, on on June 4 two CCL 2, on 5th CCL 3. We have verified all the CCTVs," he said.

"They went to Concu bakery which we have also seized. The victim has given her statement under 164 CrPC statement today," the Commissioner added.

Detailing about the incident, Anand said that the victim had gone to the pub along with her pub in the noon and stayed there till 1.50 pm.

"At 3.15 pm one CCL approached the victim girl, then Saduddin also approached the girl and they misbehaved with the girl. At 5.40 pm, the victim and her friend came out of the pub. Later the other girl booked the cab and left the spot. Other CCLs trapped the victim. Four CCLs took the victim girl in Mercedes Benz to the bakery and the other four went to the bakery in Innova car. These four CCLs in Mercedes car forcibly snogged the victim. At 5.54 pm victim got down from the Mercedes car and boarded Innova. At 6.15 pm, Saduddin along with five other CCLs and victim, a total of 7 members went in the Innova car," he said while explaining the horrific incident.

"In Innova car at road no. 44, the accused stopped the vehicle. At that spot first, CCL raped her and then four others raped her. During this time she also received severe injuries. Then they brought back her to the pub and they dropped her here. Then she called her father who picked her up from Pub," the Commissioner added.

Meanwhile, two more rape incidents involving minors were reported in Hyderabad on Monday, the fifth in a week.

Earlier on Sunday, two new rape cases involving minors came to light.

According to the Hyderabad police, the first of the two cases that came to the fore on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station while the second was at Rajendernagar Police station limits.

( With inputs from ANI )

