Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police impose traffic curbs for New Year celebrations

Hyderabad, Dec 30 Hyderabad and Cyberabad police have imposed traffic curbs and announced intensive drunk driving checks during the New Year celebrations.

Both the commissionerates have announced traffic restrictions on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 to ensure traffic discipline and enhance road safety.

All flyovers of the city except Begumpet and Tolichowki will be closed to traffic. However, the PVNR Expressway Flyover will be operational only for the commuters bound for the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport who have valid air tickets.

Police said their main focus will be on the markets, near malls, and locations where people gather for celebrations, especially around Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city.

The focus will also be on shopping, commercial, restaurant and pub/bar areas of Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Khairathabad, Saifabad, etc.

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Venkateshwarlu said traffic personnel will be deployed in sufficient numbers at 217 important and busy traffic junctions/intersections throughout the city.

Traffic will not be allowed on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) and Tank Bund from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Traffic coming towards Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Marg from various parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will be diverted at 11 points.

The visitors planning to go on to the Tank Bund on foot are advised to park their vehicles at the designated locations.

The private travel buses, lorries, heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), and heavy passenger vehicles (HPVs) will not be permitted to enter the limits of Hyderabad city between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

These vehicles, including the private travel buses (contract carriages) bound for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other States, are advised to take Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The management of three-star and above hotels, clubs, bars, and pubs and event organisers have been directed to provide special parking arrangements and security to regulate traffic and ensure smooth access. “While liquor service must be limited to fixed hours at the pubs and bars, they are required to provide safe transportation to the intoxicated patrons,” said the police official.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police will be conducting extensive checks to curb traffic violations, including drunken driving, rash and dangerous driving, speeding, wrong side driving, helmet-less and triple riding on two-wheelers, etc.

Stringent legal action will be taken against the violations/offences such as drunk driving, speeding, stunt biking, racing, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, and other dangerous driving behaviours.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police appealed to all the motorists not to drive the vehicle under drunken influence. “If you have had alcoholic drinks, use public transport or a cab to get home safely.”

The commuters have been warned that drunken driving is an offence punishable under Section 185 of the M.V. Act. The punishment is a penalty of Rs. 10,000 and/or 6 months imprisonment. The driving licences of repeat violators will be suspended by the RTA for 3 months or above, or permanently. Minors are not permitted to drive a vehicle, and owners will be prosecuted.

Cyberabad Traffic Police have also announced traffic restrictions for the New Year celebrations.

The drivers/operators of cabs, taxis and auto rickshaws shall be in proper uniform and carry all their documents. They shall not refuse ride on hire to any public.

The traffic police also announced that any bar/ pub/ club etc., knowingly or negligently allowing their customers/ associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises will be dealt strictly as per law, and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime.

“They shall strictly educate their customers/associates on the consequences of drunk & driving and also shall make alternative arrangements for travel. They shall stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises.”

Special cameras have been installed to detect dangerous violations like wrong-side driving, wrong/unauthorised parking, over speed, signal jumping, rash driving and riding without a helmet, etc. Anyone found violating these rules will be identified through these cameras, and strict action will be taken against them.

Extensive checks for drunk & driving will be conducted across all roads in the Cyberabad limits starting from 8 p.m. The vehicles will be taken for temporary safe custody on non-production of documents.

Minor driving or driving without a valid driving license will lead to detention of the vehicle, and the owner and driver both will be prosecuted in the court of law.

Usage of high-decibel sound/music systems in vehicles is prohibited, and vehicles will be detained and sent to the RTO for further action.

Overcrowding in vehicles/travelling on the top of vehicles/creating nuisance in public places will also lead to strict action as per law.

Police made it clear that if any person commits road accident and causes the death of any person by driving under the influence of alcohol criminal case will be booked under section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and arrested and sent to jail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor