Hyderabad: Bhagwant Mann calls on KCR. discuss national politics
By ANI | Published: December 21, 2022 12:27 AM 2022-12-21T00:27:52+5:30 2022-12-21T06:00:02+5:30
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The two leaders discussed national politics along with the development of Telangana and the administration in Punjab.
KCR welcomed Mann with a bouquet of flowers and also presented him with a shawl and a memento.
CM Mann also congratulated KCR on the erstwhile Telangana Rashtra Samithi being rechristened as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.
Other than KCR and Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, TRS leader B Vinod Kumar, TRS MLC S Madhusudhan Chary and several other leaders also participated in the meeting.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor