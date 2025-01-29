Hyderabad: BTech Female Student Attempts Suicide by Jumping from Building, Rescued; Dramatic Video Surfaces

Hyderabad, Telangana (January 29, 2025): A female BTech student at Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women in Maisammaguda, Medchal district, attempted to jump from a building. A video shows the student sitting on the edge of a window, seemingly attempting to end her life. Her body was seen dangerously hanging from the building as security staff and fellow students rushed to her aid. They pulled her back to safety, preventing a potential tragedy.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

Student attempts suicide at engineering college in Hyderabad, rescued



A first-year BTech student at Mallareddy Women’s Engineering College in Hyderabad attempted to jump from the fourth floor of the campus building, reportedly fearing exam failure. pic.twitter.com/ZwMm6e7wEh — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) January 29, 2025

The exact reason for her drastic action remains unknown. However, reports suggest that the student was overwhelmed by the fear of failing exams. This incident has sparked discussions about academic stress and psychological well-being in India’s education system.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.