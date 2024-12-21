Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Satva Elixir Building in Madhapur (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in some parts of the 4th and 5th floors of the Satva Elixir building located in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad on Saturday morning, December 21, a Telangana Fire Department official told news agency PTI. According to the information, ba laze erupted at a software company located in Satya Bhavan, opposite Inorbit Mall in Madhapur.

Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer of Rangareddy, said four fire tenders are in the process of dousing the fire, and no casualties or injuries have been reported.

According to eyewitnesses, officials quickly evacuated the employees from the company, ensuring their safety. The fire department responded promptly. The Madhapur police have reached the spot and are coordinating with the fire department to bring the situation under control.

Fire and smoke engulfs Sattva Building in Madhapur. Fire started this morning and yet to be controlled. Four fire engines at the spot to douse off the fire. More details awaited.#Hyderabad#FireMishappic.twitter.com/Y6gqJqqCi3 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 21, 2024

Video shows showed thick smoke emanating from the building. He further stated that the cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation.