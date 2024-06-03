Hyderabad Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Red Rose Bakery, Significant Property Damage Reported (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at Red Rose Bakery located at Moosarambagh crossroads in the Malakpet area on Monday. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and successfully brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the bakery sustained significant property damage. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Last week, fire broke out at a two-storeyed biscuit bakery in Bhopal.

The blaze destroyed goods worth Rs 80 lakh. It took three hours to extinguish fire. The Mangalwara police said incident took place at 5.30 am. The passers-by saw smoke billowing out of bakery shed and informed police and fire station. The incident triggered panic and unrest in the area. After arrival of fire tenders, the fire extinguishing operation was set in motion. After the fire was put out, it came to light that goods worth Rs 80 lakh had been destroyed. As the bakery was closed when the fire erupted, no human loss was reported.

