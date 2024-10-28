Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Shop in Abids; Dramatic Video Goes Viral

A huge fire broke out in a wholesale shot of firecrackers in the Boggulkunta area of Hyderabad at Abids on Sunday night, October 27, ahead of Diwali. The incident occurred at the Paras Fire Crackers store, which was completely engulfed in flames.

The blaze caused panic in the area and spread to other nearby shops and vehicles as it caused the pyrotechnics stored inside the store to detonate incessantly for nearly an hour. The Stampede incident was also reported after the fire spread to the whole building.

Dramatic Video of Fire at Firecrackers Shop Emerges

VIDEO | Visuals of the #fire that broke out at a cracker shop in Abids, Hyderabad, on Sunday.



The fire, which has been doused now, occurred when the material (firecrackers) were being kept in the shop. A woman suffered minor injuries to her hand, and she has been shifted to hospital.

Some of the firecrackers hit the workers as they were trying to get away from the boxes of firecrackers. Upon receiving the information of fire, at least five fire tenders reached the spot to douse the raging inferno. The firefighters faced challenges as firecrackers at the store kept exploding.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities, including local police, have launched an investigation to determine its origin. Initial reports suggest the fire broke out due to the mishandling of firecrackers. The firefight operation continues, and the authorities have not yet confirmed any loss of life or injuries.