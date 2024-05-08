Hyderabad: Fruit Vendor Electrocuted to Death During Rains in Bahadurpura; Watch Video

A 40-year-old fruit vendor was electrocuted to death in Hyderabad's Bahadurpura area after heavy rainfall lashed parts of Telangana on Tuesday, May 7th. Fakru came into contact with an electric pole after he leaned on it while crossing a flooded road.

Initially, passersby ignored him, assuming he was drunk, but later informed the Bahadurpura Police and placed him in an ambulance for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Watch CCTV Video:

Be careful, stay away from #ElectricityPole during rain.#CCTv : A man died of electrocution after he touched an electricity pole, during heavy rains, near Bahadurpura 'X' road in Hyderabad.#HyderabadRains#Hyderabad#Electrocution#ElectricShockpic.twitter.com/jDB5Jr7IxA — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 7, 2024

The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed on the footpath. The video has now gone viral on social media websites. In it, a man is seen crossing a flooded road while touching a pole and suddenly falling to the ground.

Also Read | Sangli Tragic Death: Young Man Electrocuted While Picking Mangoes in Islampur.

"Power to the pole was switched off, and Fakru’s body was recovered by the police," said Inspector R. Raghunath. A case has been registered.