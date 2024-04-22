Sangli Tragic Death: Young Man Electrocuted While Picking Mangoes in Islampur

Rethre dam: Nilesh Niwas Kadam (25), a young salon professional from Ozarde (Taluka Walwa), died of electrocution while trying to pick mangoes from a tree. The accident took place in Islampur town.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Fatally Attacked with Cement Block by Lover in Alandi

Nilesh had been running a salon business on Girls College Road in Islampur for four years. He was staying with his parents in the Kisan Nagar area of Islampura itself. There is a mango tree near his house. At 3 pm on April 13, he stood in the gallery on the first floor of the house, picking mangoes. They were using an iron pipe for this purpose.

The pipe touched the electric wire as it dropped the mango, electrocuting Kadam. He fell into the gallery in shock. He was admitted to a private hospital in Karad for treatment in a critical condition.

His body was 70 percent burnt by the electrocution. He died on Friday while undergoing treatment. He is survived by his mother, father, and brother. The death of Nilesh, who had a friendly nature, sent shock waves through The Kisan Nagar area of Islampur, including Ozarde.