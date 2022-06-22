Hyderabad gang-rape: Bail pleas of four minors rejected

Hyderabad, June 22 The Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday dismissed bail petitions of four minors in Jubilee Hills gang-rape case.

The Board agreed with the argument by the police that in view of the serious nature of the offence, they should not be granted bail.

The counsel of the four minors had submitted his arguments in support of the bail pleas. The police countered the same saying since the case is at the investigating stage, if minors are released on bail, they may try to influence the witnesses.

The court was also told that the minors' parents, who hold influential positions in the society, may try to hamper the investigation.

A bail petition on behalf of the fifth minor is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday.

Six accused including a major were arrested earlier this month for gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in a car on May 28 in the upscale Jubilee Hills.

They had trapped the victim after a daytime party at a bar and after offering a lift, sexually assaulted her.

Five accused including son of a leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been charged with gang rape while sixth accused, who is son of a legislator of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), is facing molestation charges.

The police last week questioned the accused in their custody and carried out scene reconstruction.

Potency test was conducted on five accused who were involved in the gang-rape. The test established that they are capable of engaging in sexual acts or not.

Saduddin Malik and four minors have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child) read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act .

Police say the accused could face punishment for not less than 20 years or imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty.

The sixth minor was not involved in rape but he kissed the victim in the car. He has been booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 and Section 9 (G) read with 10 of POCSO Act. He could face 5-7 years imprisonment.

