Hyderabad minor gang-raped in car, MLA’s son allegedly involved

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a Mercedes car by juveniles in Hyderabad. An MLA's son was allegedly involved in the incident, said police sources, adding that all the five accused in the case are minors.Police launched an investigation to verify the facts of the case, which was registered at Jubilee Hills police station on Wednesday, June 1.

The incident took place on Saturday. Initially, a case was booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the three accused involved in the incident.The 17-year-old girl was sent for medical examination and police have now altered the case and added section 376 (gang rape) of the IPC to it.Further investigation in the case is underway.