Hyderabad MLC election: AIMIM announces Mirza Rahmath Baig as its candidate

Mirza Rahmat Baig has been named as the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate for the forthcoming Hyderabad Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

Happy to announce that Mirza Rahmath Baig @_MirzaRahmath will be @aimim_national’s MLC candidate. I’d also like to thank outgoing MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri sb for his valuable services to AIMIM. Inshallah, we’ll continue to benefit from his experience & wisdom in future too — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 21, 2023

"Happy to announce that Mirza Rahmath Baig will be AIMIM's MLC candidate. I'd also like to thank outgoing MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri sb for his valuable services to AIMIM. Inshallah, we'll continue to benefit from his experience and wisdom in future too," the AIMIM chief said.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to support Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM in the upcoming Hyderabad MLC elections.

"Considering the request from AIMIM party to allot the MLC seat and support them in the ensuing Hyderabad Local Body elections, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to support the AIMIM, like in the previous elections," Telangana CMO said in a statement.

"We thank @TelanganaCMO for supporting our candidate for MLC elections. Inshallah the people of Telangana & the country will bless CM sahab for his inclusive & visionary leadership," Owaisi said.