Hyderabad narcotics wing busts two gangs, four held

Hyderabad, Oct 25 Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) of Hyderabad police have busted two drug trafficking gangs and apprehended four peddlers including a foreign national.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand said on Friday that the H-NEW operations led to the seizure of 130 grams of MDMA and 10 LSD blots.

“In both cases, suppliers and peddlers were found accepting payments from drug consumers through mule accounts, communicating via virtual numbers, and conducting dead drops to evade detection,” he said.

Both the gangs were mainly operating out of Bengaluru. He said with H-NEW now further strengthened, a full-scale drive was underway against drug cartels and their networks.

In the first case, H-NEW in a joint operation with Humayun Nagar police arrested a Sudanese national and seized 50 grams of MDMA.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Abdul Rahman Osman (24), a Sudanese national residing in Hyderabad.

According to police, Osman came to India on a student visa in 2016 and has been staying in the Toli Chowki area in Hyderabad. After completing a spoken English course, he went back to his country in 2017. He came to India again in 2018 as a student for four years. He had been admitted to a university in Uttar Pradesh for BCA. He had returned to Sudan after completing BCA.

In July 2024, the accused came to Hyderabad again. In order to meet the expenses of his lavish lifestyle he became a peddler for supplying drugs to consumers in Hyderabad. He hatched a plan to procure drugs from other nationals and local suppliers at a cheaper rate and sell them to needy persons in Hyderabad at a high rate.

He was procuring drugs from Bangalore and supplying the sane in Hyderabad to the needy consumers by the way of dead drop i.e sharing the drug dropped photo and location to the consumers and receiving all the payments through mule bank account through G pay and Phone pay.

In another case, H-NEW along with Kanchanbagh Police arrested one inter-state drug supplier and two local peddlers. They seized 80 grams of MDMA and 10 LSD blots.

The supplier P. S. Nandakumar (25) is a native of Kerala, residing in Bangalore.

Mohd. Imran (29) and Kodidala Naveen (24), both residents of Hyderabad, are the drug peddlers arrested in the case.

According to police, Imran was arrested in the NDPS case of Nampally Police Station in February 2024 and subsequently obtained bail.

He was procuring drugs from foreign nationals through Nandakumar and local supplier Naveen at a cheaper rate and selling them to needy persons in Hyderabad at a high price.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor