Hyderabad: NRI Ghouse Mohiuddin Fatally Stabbed in Domestic Dispute

A horrifying incident occurred on Sunday night in Shaikpet, Hyderabad, where a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) identified as Ghouse Mohiuddin was fatally stabbed. Ghouse lived with his wife, three children, and other relatives. In February 2022, Meena Rohi, Ghouse's wife, had moved to the UK for higher studies, and three months later, Ghouse and their three children joined her. However, Ghouse and the children returned to India, while Rohi continued her stay in London.

In November 2023, Rohi returned to India and allegedly faced harassment from a person named Hassan, who resided in Hyderabad and was acquainted with her during their time in the UK. On Sunday evening, Hassan reportedly visited Rohi's house and attempted to kidnap her. When Ghouse intervened to protect his wife and stop Hassan, a physical altercation ensued, and Hassan attacked Ghouse with a knife, causing serious injuries. Ghouse was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, as stated by Filmnagar Inspector K. Ramesh Goud.

The police have filed a case, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.