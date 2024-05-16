Hyderabad: Pet Husky Dog, Owner and His Wife Mercilessly Beaten With Iron Rods in Madhura Nagar; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Three were injured, including a pet Husky dog, in a violent clash between two neighbours. The incident occurred in Hyderabad's Madhura Nagar. A disturbing visual is going viral on social media, which has led to five arrests.

The dispute between Madhu and Dhanunjay's families sparked on May 8. Madhu's family, accompanied by their husky dog, was on their way to cast postal ballots for the Lok Sabha elections when the clashes erupted.

According to the Madhura Nagar police, Dhanunjay's family alleged that the dog had attacked them, prompting both sides to file complaints. The situation got violent when Dhanunjay, driven by anger, and four accomplices launched a violent assault on Madhu's brother, Srinath, who was walking the dog in the evening.

Iron rods were used in the brutal attack, leaving Srinath, his mother Rajeshwari, sister Swapna and a pet dog severely injured when they intervened. The victims, along with the injured pet dog, were admitted to the nearby hospital after serious injuries. Maduranagar police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, leading to the arrest of the five individuals involved.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring justice for all parties involved," stated a police official regarding the incident.