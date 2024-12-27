Hyderabad: PhD Student Dies by Suicide in Nacharam; Alleges Harassment In Viral Video

A 28-year-old PhD student committed suicide over alleged harassment by local police over her father's death. Pulavathi Deepti is working at a research institute at Tarnaka in Hyderabad. The girl took her own life after a complaint was filed against her father with Nacharam police.

According to the complaint, Deepti's father borrowed Rs 35 lakh from the complainant, Anita, who promised to arrange a government job for the complainant’s relative. However, Deepti’s father, Sangeet Rao, absconded after receiving the money.

Due to this, Anita's family visited Deept's residence in a few days as her father Rao went absconding with the money. After all this, Deepti went into depression over the issue, and Deepti slipped into depression and committed suicide.

Following Deepti’s demise, the Nacharam police booked Anita, her husband Anil and others under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of BNS and are investigating.