Hyderabad police official arrested for rape, kidnapping

Hyderabad, July 9 A Station House Officer (SHO) in Hyderabad allegedly raped wife of an accused arrested by him in the past and kidnapped the couple.

Nageshwar Rao, Circle Inspector or SHO of Maredpally police station, allegedly raped the woman, attacked her husband, threatened him with a revolver, and kidnapped them on the intervening night of July 7-8.

A case of rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder, kidnapping and Arms Act was registered against the officer at Vanasthalipuram police station under the limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Police have formed special teams to arrest Nageshwar Rao, who was absconding. He has been suspended by service.

The victim told police that the police officer barged into her house at Vanasthalipuram, and thrashed and raped her. In the meantime, the victim's husband reached there and beat up the inspector with a stick. The inspector then threatened the couple with the revolver and hit her husband on the head with the weapon.

Not stopping at this, the police officer warned the couple to leave Hyderabad else a brothel case will be filed against them. He then forcibly took the couple in his car towards Ibrahimpatnam.

According to the complainant, the car met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam lake on the morning of July 8. She, along with her husband, escaped from there and lodged a complaint with the police.

The complainant told police that in 2018 a case was registered against her husband and it was investigated by Nageshwar Rao. Later, the police officer hired her husband as an employee at his farmhouse.

One day, the police officer forcibly brought her to his agricultural land without the knowledge of her husband. On learning about this, her husband called Nageshwar Rao and warned him not to disturb his family else he will inform his family. Nageshwar Rao then assured him that he will not create any problems.

However, later an Inspector, a sub-inspector and constables came to the victim's house and took her husband to the Taskforce office, beat him and took pictures and videos by placing ganja packets in his hands. They threatened to register a false case if he tried to inform Nageshwar Rao's family members about his advances towards his wife.

On July 6, the police officer made a call to the victim stating that he found her husband's location at his native place and asked her to fulfill his sexual desires. She informed her husband about the officer's phone call. Her husband returned by leaving their children at their native place. On the night of July 7, Nageshwar Rao trespassed into the victim's house and raped her.

The police sent the victim for medical examination. The clues teams collected clues at the scene of the offence and sent the same for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand suspended the police official from service pending detailed enquiry and investigation.

