Hyderabad Police pieced together jigsaw puzzle in gang-rape case

Hyderabad, June 8 With the arrest of six accused, including five juveniles in the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in upscale Jubilee Hills, the Hyderabad Police have pieced together jigsaw puzzle of events to crack the sensational case which has triggered a national outrage.

Recording of the second statement of the victim and humungous technical evidence gathered have unraveled what had happened on May 28 during and after a daytime party at a pub.

Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Tuesday night announced the arrest of all six accused. They include the son of a leader of ruling TRS, who is also chairman of a government-run body and son of a MLA belonging to the MIM.

While five accused, four of them juveniles including the TRS leader's son, were involved in the gang-rape, the sixth accused, son of the MLA, has been charged with molestation.

The police investigations revealed how it all started with the planning of a party by a boy based in Bengaluru and culminated in one of the most shocking sexual assault cases.

It was on March 20 that one boy living in Bengaluru planned to throw a daytime party in Hyderabad for friends ahead of reopening of schools. He contacted three friends in Hyderabad, who surveyed different pubs in the city and zeroed in on Insomnia Pub on Road Number 36 in posh Jubilee Hills.

Three boys on their Instagram page in April declared 'Euphoria coming soon'. It was announced that it will be a non-alcohol and non-smoking party. Since the organisers were all minors, Osman Ali Khan, a major on their behalf made the booking after the pub management agreed to slash the ticket price from Rs 1,200 to Rs 900 per head. In the second week of May, the boys announced on Instagram that 'Euphoria' party will be held on May 28 at Insomnia Pub. The organisers continued collecting Rs 1,200 from those interested in attending the party. The number of participants crossed 150. The boy came from Bengaluru and paid Rs 1 lakh as advance to the pub.

The victim bought the ticket for Rs 1,300 after being advised by a friend. They reached the pub at 1 p.m. on May 28.

As per the police investigation, here is a blow-by-blow account of the events.

1.10 p.m.: Victim with her male friend danced together during the party

1.50 p.m.: Victim's friend left the pub due to some work. Victim met a female friend in the pub and they stayed there.

3.15 p.m.: One Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) and another accused, Saduddin Malik approached the victim and misbehaved with her.

5.10 p.m.: Due to molestation, the victim felt uncomfortable. The CCTV footage from the pub shows the accused started planning the crime during the party.

5.40 p.m.: The victim and her friend came out of the pub. The accused followed her. Victim's friend left in a cab. The CCLs spoke to the victim and trapped her.

5.43 p.m: Four CCLs and the victim girl boarded Mercedes to go to Consu Bakery on Road Number 14, Banjara Hills. Three CCLs and Saduddin Malik, the only major accused in the case, boarded Innova.

While on the way to the bakery from the pub, CCLS in Mercedes by rotation forcibly kissed her. They took videos and circulated the same, which later surfaced.

5.51 p.m.: Two cars reached the bakery. At 5.54 the victim got down from Mercedes and boarded Innova.

6.15 p.m.: Innova left the bakery with Saduddin Malik, five CCLs and the victim on board. Three minutes later, one of the CCLs got down from the vehicle and came back to the bakery as he had some urgent work.

Malik and four CCLs took the girl to Road Number 44 Jubilee Hills behind Peddamma Temple. As the area is somewhat dark with fewer vehicles plying there, they parked the vehicle and by rotation raped her. She sustained injuries on her neck and other parts of the body.

7.31 p.m.: Innova came to the pub, dropped the victim and left. The victim called her father.

7.53 p.m.: The victim came out of the parking place at the pub. Father picked her up and left.

For three days that is till May 31, the victim did not reveal anything. On the night of May 31, the victim's father approached the police, suspecting molestation happened as there were injury marks on neck. The same night police booked a case of molestation and began an investigation.

The next day the victim was sent to Bharosa centre where female officials took her into confidence and she revealed the details. She was sent for medical examination and section altered to gang-rape and relevant provisions of POCSO Act were invoked

On June 2 police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage. The victim could not name the accused except one.

On June 3, police arrested Saduddin Malik and sent him to judicial remand. The next day, two CCLs were picked up and sent to observation home. Another CCL was picked up on June 5. The remaining two CCLs were also picked up subsequently.

Police scanned CCTV footage from inside and around the pub, on roads, at the bakery and other places. Victim's second statement was recorded before the magistrate and comparison was done with CCTV .

