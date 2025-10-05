Hyderabad Rains: Traffic Jam at Necklace Road as Devotees Take Durga Idols for Immersion Amid Heavy Rain and Waterlogging

Heavy traffic jams were reported on Necklace Road in Hyderabad as devotees took out the Goddess Durga Idol for immersion on Dussehra 2025 amid waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. Several parts of the city witness heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday, October 5.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Traffic jam witnessed at the Necklace Road in Hyderabad as a large number of people take the Durga Mata idol for immersion. pic.twitter.com/8rzIIMnboi — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

Roads are filled with knee-deep water, making the lives of citizens uneasy. Roads in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Dilsukhnagar, Hayatnagar and Miyapur are reported to be waterlogged. The downpour is Hyderabad continued on Sunday morning, with light to moderate rainfall predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

#WATCH | Telangana: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Hyderabad city following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/gPuPk4fOqw — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

A generally cloudy sky with moderate rain has been predicted till Monday in Hyderabad. Parts of Telangana are under the yellow alert, with the IMD predicting rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, along with strong surface winds.