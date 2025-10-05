Cyclone Shakhti Live Tracker Map: Strong Winds to Hit Maharashtra-Gujarat Coast as Storm Intensifies into 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'; Check Real Time Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of rough weather with thunderstorms and lightning likely to be witnessed in Maharashtra and Gujarat as cyclone Shakhti intensified into a ‘severe’ storm on Saturday, October 4. According to IMD, Mumbai and neighbouring regions, including Thane and Raigad districts to witness light to moderate rainfall till October 8. However, Palghar to receive heavy showers on October 8.

The weather department said rough to very rough sea conditions at the Maharashtra-Gujarat coast as winds are speeding between 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph till Tuesday. Fisher communities have been warned against venturing into the Arabian Sea region till Tuesday.

Cyclone Shakhti Live Tracker Map

To track Cyclone Shakhti moment through live tracker map online by visiting Windy.com. The portal gives satellite tracking technology to track cyclonic storms and hurricanes in real-time with wind speed and its exact location.

The severe cyclonic storm over northwest Arabian Sea moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 6 hours and lay centered at 2100 UTC on Sunday, October 4, over the same region near latitude 21.1°N and longitude 62.3°E, about 290 km east-southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman, 41270), 360 km east of Masirah (Oman, 41288), 650 km

southwest of Karachi (Pakistan, 41780), 720 km west-southwest of Naliya (India, 42631), and 720

km west of Dwarka (India, 42731), said IMD in its weather release on Cyclone Shakhti.

It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by 1200 UTC 5th October. Thereafter, it will recurve and move nearly eastwards from 0000 UTC of 6th October 2025 and weaken gradually.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) forecast, Mumbaikars will see partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain in the city and suburbs on Sunday.

Mumbai Tide Forecast

City likely to witness high tide in the Arabian Sea with a height of 4.19 meters at around 10.27 am, according to the city civic body. While the low tide of 0.99 meters at 4.39 pm, again high tide at night around 11 pm with waves measuring 4.13 meters. Low Tide on the next day (Monday, October 6) will be around 0.96 meters at 4.43 am