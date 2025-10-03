Storm Amy Live Tracker Map: Weather Warning Issued as Cyclonic Storm Hits UK; Check Real Time Updates on Windy

The UK Meteorological Office issued warnings on Friday, October 3, predicting strong winds and heavy rains would lash parts of the United Kingdom as 'Storm Amy' was likely to make landfall on Saturday (October 4). The weather department has issued an "Amber" warning for Saturday (October 4) and a "Yellow" alert for Sunday (October 5).

The yellow warning comes into effect on Friday midnight and runs through to 7 pm on Saturday. The weather experts warned of damage to buildings, power cuts, road closures, “danger to life” from sudden debris falling from structures and mobile phone coverage.

🌧️ #StormAmy is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds today and tomorrow



⚠️ Here's a quick look at the rain warnings 👇



More info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950pic.twitter.com/8pxVcH1fZn — Met Office (@metoffice) October 3, 2025

During the landfall of cyclonic Storm Amy, road, rail, flight and ferry services will be cancelled or suspended depending on the weather conditions. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

The weather department urged citizens to stay alert and keep tracking weather changes from time to time. Meanwhile, one can track Storm Amy Live through satellite technology with the help of a live map on Windy.com. Windy, a portal that tracks cyclonic storms, hurricanes, wind, waves and weather. It displays animated wind particles on the globe to track storms.

Check Storm Amy Live Tracker Map on Windy Below:

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted that west to west-northwesterly winds will increase during Saturday morning (October 4), with gusts widely 60-70 mph, and perhaps occasionally 80-85 mph in very exposed locations. Winds are expected to slowly moderate through Saturday evening, but remain strong.