Hyderabad Road Rage: 65-Year-Old Man Killed After Asking Bike Rider to Slow Down; Disturbing Video Emerges

In a tragic case of road rage in Hyderabad, a bike rider fatally attacked an elderly pedestrian who had advised him to reduce his speed. The incident, which took place in Alwal a few days ago, came to light after CCTV footage surfaced following the 65-year-old victim's death on Thursday. The victim, Anjaneyulu, was crossing the road near the Alwal Police Station when a young man on a speeding motorcycle nearly hit him. In response, Anjaneyulu suggested the rider slow down. This remark infuriated the biker, who stopped his vehicle, parked it by the roadside, and attacked the elderly man.

An elderly man was brutally attacked in Alwal by a motorbike rider following a confrontation. The incident occurred when the elderly man asked the rider, to slow down.

The biker's wife, who was riding as a pillion passenger along with a child seated on the fuel tank, attempted to calm him down. Despite her efforts, the enraged rider aggressively charged at Anjaneyulu and assaulted him. He then forcefully pushed the elderly man to the ground, leaving bystanders in shock.

Anjaneyulu, who suffered severe head injuries, was rushed to a hospital but tragically passed away on Thursday. His family revealed that they spent significant sums on his treatment in an effort to save him. The incident occurred on the night of September 30, prompting the victim’s family to file a complaint with the police, demanding justice. Authorities at Alwal Police Station, under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, registered a case and swiftly arrested the accused. He has since been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.