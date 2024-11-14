Hyderabad: Senior Traffic Officer Booked for Abusing and Obstructing Police During Drunk Driving Check (Watch Video)

The Hyderabad police have registered a case against Siddipet Traffic ACP Suman Kumar and three of his associates—N Jaypal Reddy, N Srinivas, and G Venkat Rao—following an incident at the SR Nagar Metro station. The group allegedly refused to take a drunk driving test and obstructed law enforcement officers.

The incident occurred when Suman Kumar and his associates, traveling in an SUV, encountered police conducting a drunk driving check. Jaypal, who was driving, reportedly swapped places with another individual in an attempt to evade detection. A vigilant police officer noticed the move and alerted the checkpoint.

Kudos constable Kaveri



ACP Allegedly Causes Ruckus During Drunk-Driving Check in Hyderabad



A late-night drunk-driving checkpoint near the SR Nagar Metro Station escalated into an altercation when an ACP allegedly interfered with traffic police operations. The incident, reported… pic.twitter.com/u02gOYJXxA — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) November 14, 2024

When officers asked Jaypal to undergo a breathalyser test, Suman Kumar intervened, asserting his position as an ACP and demanding their release. The situation escalated further when Suman Kumar allegedly pushed the officers, struck the bonnet of their vehicle, and caused a disturbance at the scene. The entire incident, recorded by Constable Kaveri on her phone, was handed over as evidence. Following the complaint, Sub-Inspector C. Sainath Reddy registered a case (Crime No. 918/2024) under sections 132, 238, 221 r/w 3(5) of the BNS Act, along with sections 185, 188, and 205 of the Motor Vehicles Act. An investigation has been initiated to determine the events and potential misconduct involved.



