Hyderabad Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating Excessive Pooris During School Lunch

In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, an 11-year-old boy, a class 6 student, lost his life after suffering suffocation from consuming an excessive amount of food during his school lunch break. The boy reportedly ate more than three pooris, which led to severe breathlessness and, ultimately, his death.

The heartbreaking event occurred on an ordinary Monday, when the young student decided to eat a large number of pooris during his lunch. The reasons behind this decision remain unclear. After eating, the boy experienced severe difficulty breathing, prompting the school to urgently contact his father.

The school staff rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but due to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred to a super-specialty facility for advanced care. Despite efforts to save him, the boy was tragically pronounced dead at the hospital. His father has since spoken publicly about the incident, shedding light on the unexpected dangers of everyday activities.

