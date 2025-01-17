Hyderabad Shocker: Amusement Park Ride Stuck Mid-Air, Riders Hang Upside Down for More Than 25 Minutes (Watch Video)

An unexpected incident took place on January 16 (Thursday) at Hyderabad's Numaish exhibition, where a roller coaster ride full of passengers stuck abruptly in mid-air, leaving people upside down. This incident created a panic situation among the public. The ride halted for more than 25 minutes. Authorities later explained that the ride had become stuck during a trial run due to battery issues, which technicians quickly resolved by replacing the battery.

A video of the distressing event circulated online, prompting safety concerns among netizens. An official statement clarified, "The amusement ride got stuck upside down during a trial run due to battery issues. Technicians on-site quickly replaced the battery, restoring the ride's functionality."

This is why I am scared of rides - battery issues!!



An amusement ride at Hyderabad's Numaish got stuck upside down for more than 25 minutes on Thursday evening, January 16.



pic.twitter.com/1nKkhCEqX0 — Naveena (@TheNaveena) January 16, 2025

Surender Reddy, secretary of the Numaish Exhibition Society, told the Deccan Chronicle that the ride stalled due to the battery issue. He refuted claims that passengers were trapped for 25 minutes, asserting that experts fixed the problem in under five minutes and the ride resumed without further incidents. Nevertheless, the incident has heightened concerns about safety measures at such events.