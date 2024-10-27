Hyderabad Shocker: Drunk Man Sets Fire at Petrol Pump After Dare Challenge; Shocking Video Emerges

A man named Chiran was arrested on Saturday evening for igniting a fire at a petrol pump in Hyderabad’s Nacharam area while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred around 7 PM, causing panic among those present.

'Do it if You Have Guts!': Drunk Man Ignites Fire at Hyderabad Petrol Pump After Dare | WATCH

.

.

.#Hyderabad#Fire#FireatPetrolPumppic.twitter.com/lcYB2FxIRD — Republic (@republic) October 27, 2024

Officials report that Chiran arrived at the petrol pump visibly intoxicated and was seen with a cigarette lighter. Arun, a station employee, questioned Chiran about his intentions with the lighter and reportedly challenged him to ignite it if he “had the guts.” Accepting the dare, Chiran lit the lighter while fuel was being dispensed into a scooter, resulting in an immediate burst of flames.

At the time of the fire, around 10 to 11 individuals, including employees, were at the petrol pump. CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment when a woman and child narrowly escaped as the flames erupted, while others rushed to safety amid the chaos.

Both Chiran and Arun were taken into custody and face charges of “mischief by fire and explosives.” Inspector G. Rudvir Kumar of the Nacharam Police emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that such reckless behavior could have triggered a massive explosion in the crowded area.Both individuals, originally from Bihar, will be presented in court for further legal action