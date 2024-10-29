Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Allegedly Kills Husband for Crore-Worth Assets, Dumps Body in Karnataka

In a disturbing incident, a woman from Hyderabad, identified as Niharika, was arrested along with two accomplices for allegedly killing her husband, Ramesh Kumar, a 54-year-old real estate businessman from Telangana, to acquire his assets worth approximately Rs 8 crore. According to the police, Niharika, with the assistance of her paramour Ankur and a friend Nikhil, allegedly murdered Kumar to seize his financial assets.

Following the murder, the accused and her accomplices transported Kumar’s body to a coffee estate in Suntikoppa, Kodagu district, where they reportedly set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence. On October 8, a partially decomposed body was discovered in the Panya Estate near Suntikoppa, prompting Kodagu police to form four special teams with 16 officers to investigate.

The Kodagu police coordinated with Telangana counterparts to gather details about Kumar’s personal life, leading them to suspect Niharika’s involvement. After further investigation, they revealed that Niharika allegedly strangled Kumar in Uppal, Hyderabad. She then drove his car to Bengaluru with her accomplices before heading to Kodagu to dispose of the body. Returning to Hyderabad, Niharika even filed a missing person report for Kumar to deflect suspicion.

On October 22, Kodagu police arrested Niharika and Nikhil, while Ankur was apprehended later in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.