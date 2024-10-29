Telangana: 10 Fall Ill, 1 Dead After Allegedly Consuming Roadside Momos in City

Ten people fell ill after allegedly consuming momos from a roadside stall, while a woman reportedly died after eating the snack at a separate location in the city, police reported on Monday. The affected individuals had all eaten momos prepared by the same vendor, though sold at various spots within the Banjara Hills police station area last week, according to authorities.

A family member of the deceased woman complained to police that she fell sick after eating the snack and was later admitted to a hospital. The woman’s body has been interred, and authorities are yet to decide on the next steps to determine the exact cause of her death, officials added. Meanwhile, a release from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) stated that food safety officials, with police assistance, traced the street vendor, revealing that the establishment was operating without a license.

The officials have sent the food samples to the state food laboratory for analysis and orders were issued to stop the vendor’s business operations. GHMC food safety officials have also issued a letter to the Banjara Hills police, requesting a thorough inquiry into the incident.