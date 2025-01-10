Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Bank Assistant Manager Dies After Jumping from Building Due to Work Pressure

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Bachupally, Hyderabad, on Thursday when Kota Satyalavanya, a 32-year-old assistant manager at Bank of India, tragically took her own life, reportedly due to work-related stress. After returning from work, Satyalavanya allegedly jumped from the terrace of her apartment building at MN Residency in KRCR Colony, Bachupally.

Despite immediate help from locals who rushed her to a nearby hospital, Satyalavanya succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment. According to her husband, Bathula Veeramohan, and local sources, she had been expressing concerns about the increasing pressure at her workplace. The couple had planned to visit their hometown in Andhra Pradesh for the Sankranti festival, but her stress seemed to have overwhelmed her.

Satyalavanya, originally from Pithapuram, had been living with her husband in Bachupally, where she worked as an assistant manager at Bank of India. Her husband, employed in the IT sector, shared that she had been struggling with her job pressures for some time. On Thursday afternoon, after leaving work, Satyalavanya went directly to the terrace of their building and tragically jumped. Doctors at SLG Hospital confirmed her critical condition but stated that despite their best efforts, Satyalavanya could not survive the severe injuries she sustained from the fall.