Hyderabad Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Eid-ul-Fitr, Check Timings, Diversions and Alternate Routes

The Hyderabad traffic police have announced special traffic regulations and diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety for devotees attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and the Hockey Ground at Masab Tank on Thursday, April 11. The restrictions will be in place from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Traffic Restriction/Diversion in view of Eid Al Fitr (Ramzan) prayer at Mir Alam Tank, Eidgah on 11-04-2024 from 08 AM to 11.30 AM.

Namazees are requested to park their vehicles at the allotted parking places.

Here are the details of the diversions:

Vehicular traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, and Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Parking will be available at the Zoo Park parking area and the open space opposite Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar.

Vehicular traffic coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah will be allowed through Danamma Huts X Roads from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Parking will be available at the following locations: Beside Modern Saw Mill Parking in front of Eidgah main road Mir Alam filter bed Open space beside Mir Alam filter bed opposite Sufi Cars (for four-wheelers) Yadav Parking (for four-wheelers)

Vehicular traffic coming from Kalapather towards the Eidgah will be allowed through Kalapather L&O PS from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Parking will be available at Bhayya Parking and the Indian Oil Petrol Pump.

Heavy vehicles, including RTC buses, coming from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and City College side until the congregation disperses after prayers.

Heavy vehicles, including RTC buses, coming from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, and Milardevpally towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, or Milardevpally sides until the congregation disperses after prayers.

Parking Arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr at Miralam Edgah:

P1: Zoo Park Single Lane Parking

P2: Opposite Masjid-e-Allyah Hu Akbar

P3: Modern Saw Mill, Infront of Edgah

P4: Mir Alam Filter Bed

P5: Open Space Beside Mir Alam Filter Bed

P6: Yadav Parking

P7: Bhayya Parking

P8: Indian Petrol Pump

Traffic Restriction/Diversion in view of Eid Al Fitr (Ramzan) prayer at Hockey Ground, Masabtank on 11-04-2024 from 07 AM to 10 AM.

In case of any inconvenience in commuting, please call traffic helpline 9010203626.

Traffic Advisory for Prayers at Hockey Ground:

Meanwhile, traffic diversions will be in place near the Masab Tank flyover in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 11, 2024, to accommodate prayers being held at the Hockey Ground.

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, vehicular traffic will not be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover during this time. Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam and Lakdikapul will only be permitted on the flyover.

Here are the specific diversions:

Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards Road No. 1, Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted through the Masab Tank Flyover, then via Ayodya Junction (left turn), Khiartabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (left turn), and Taj Krishna Hotel.

Traffic coming from Lakdikapul towards Masab Tank and intending to go to Road No. 1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodya Junction towards Nirankari, Khiartabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (left turn), and Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank Flyover towards Road No. 1, Banjarahills until the completion of prayers.

Traffic coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel (right turn), RTA Khairtabad, and vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank Flyover, and Mehdipatnam.

Motorists are advised to follow the traffic diversions and use alternate routes if possible. They can also contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626 for further information.